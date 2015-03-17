Solarworld files for insolvency
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
March 17 Cencorp Oyj :
* Postpones targeted schedule for signing of first manufacturing partnership agreement and long-term financing negotiations from end of Q1 of 2015 to Q2
* Is also having ongoing negotiations for arranging bridging financing
* Says if does not succeed to secure sufficient short-term and long-term financing, continuity of company's operation may be jeopardized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WILMINGTON, Del., May 10 Puerto Rico will begin its bankruptcy proceedings on May 17 in San Juan with a series of requests for managing the case as the commonwealth begins the process of restructuring its $70 billion in debt, according to court filing on Tuesday.