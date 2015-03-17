March 17 Cencorp Oyj :

* Postpones targeted schedule for signing of first manufacturing partnership agreement and long-term financing negotiations from end of Q1 of 2015 to Q2

* Is also having ongoing negotiations for arranging bridging financing

* Says if does not succeed to secure sufficient short-term and long-term financing, continuity of company's operation may be jeopardized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)