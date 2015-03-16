March 16 Hitechpros SA :

* FY net income 1.1 million euros ($1.17 million), up 7 pct

* FY revenue 13.1 million euros versus 11.5 million euros year ago

* For 2015 targets revenue of over 14.5 million euros and expects improvement in operating margin

* To distribute a dividend of 0.65 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/19s6Ojm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)