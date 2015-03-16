Fitch Affirms BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH's OFH at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas Home Loan
SFH's (BNPP HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat
(OFH) at 'AAA' with
a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above BNP Paribas SA's
(BNPP) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which acts as the reference
IDR for this
programme. This is based on an IDR uplift of two notches, a
payment continuity
uplift (PC