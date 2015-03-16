BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 16 Business & Decision SA :
* Announces acquisition of Uchrony, an agency specializing in web and mobile development in Belgium Source text: bit.ly/1CnZkKT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.