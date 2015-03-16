BRIEF-Rici Health appoints Wang Yan as new CFO
* Wang Yan was appointed as chief financial officer of company
March 16 Genoway SA :
* Targets operating income of 15 pct of revenue in 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wang Yan was appointed as chief financial officer of company
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.