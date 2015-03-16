March 16 D'Ieteren Sa

* Has signed a liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas

* At start of contract, D'Ieteren has made eur 2 million available. Exane BNP Paribas will start trading D'Ieteren shares as from 18 March 2015

* Exane BNP Paribas will trade d'ieteren shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels on behalf and for the account of D'Ieteren. Press Release: (bit.ly/1Ge8AyO) Further company coverage: