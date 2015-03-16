BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
March 16 D'Ieteren Sa
* Has signed a liquidity contract with Exane BNP Paribas
* At start of contract, D'Ieteren has made eur 2 million available. Exane BNP Paribas will start trading D'Ieteren shares as from 18 March 2015
* Exane BNP Paribas will trade d'ieteren shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels on behalf and for the account of D'Ieteren. Press Release: (bit.ly/1Ge8AyO) Further company coverage:
* Frog Prince (China) to sell sale shares,45 pct equity interest in Fujian Herun