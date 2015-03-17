March 17 Ablynx NV

* Ablynx initiates the first of two phase IIb RA studies with its anti-il-6r nanobody, partnered with Abbvie

* Study aims to identify optimum dose and frequency of administration of ALX-0061 for next phases of development

* Study is expected to enrol 330 subjects in United States, Europe and South America, who will be randomly assigned to placebo or four different dose groups of ALX-0061 administered subcutaneously

* Following completion of 24-week study, eligible subjects will be invited to participate in an open-label extension study.

* Ablynx is responsible for phase II clinical development of alx-0061 in both RA and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

* If results meet pre-defined success criteria, Abbvie will exercise its right to in-license ALX-0061 and be responsible for subsequent phase III clinical development and commercialisation-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: