BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million
March 17 Molecular Partners AG :
* In 2014 recorded 18 pct lower revenues of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.4 million)
* Operating profit of 1.8 million Swiss francs in 2014 (2013: 7.1 million Swiss francs)
* Generated in 2014 a net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs (2013: net profit of 7.1 million Swiss francs)
* FY EPS came in at -0.15 Swiss francs (2013: 4.83 Swiss francs )
* At FY-end 188.4 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents (+96 pct)
* In 2015 expects to advance significantly across ophthalmology, oncology and immunology
* One of company's near-term priorities is to advance its ophthalmology pipeline through partnership with Actavis
* In 2015, operating expenses are expected to increase
* For full year 2015, at constant exchange rates versus year end 2014, company expects a gross cash burn of 35-40 million Swiss francs
* In 2015 expects non-cash effective revenues in amount of approximately 18 million Swiss francs
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.