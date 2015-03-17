March 17 Molecular Partners AG :

* In 2014 recorded 18 pct lower revenues of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.4 million)

* Operating profit of 1.8 million Swiss francs in 2014 (2013: 7.1 million Swiss francs)

* Generated in 2014 a net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs (2013: net profit of 7.1 million Swiss francs)

* FY EPS came in at -0.15 Swiss francs (2013: 4.83 Swiss francs )

* At FY-end 188.4 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents (+96 pct)

* In 2015 expects to advance significantly across ophthalmology, oncology and immunology

* One of company's near-term priorities is to advance its ophthalmology pipeline through partnership with Actavis

* In 2015, operating expenses are expected to increase

* For full year 2015, at constant exchange rates versus year end 2014, company expects a gross cash burn of 35-40 million Swiss francs

* In 2015 expects non-cash effective revenues in amount of approximately 18 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0085 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)