BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million
March 17 Sanofi :
* Shantha will provide up to 37 million doses of Shan5
* Announced its affiliate Shantha Biotechnics, located in India, has delivered first 400,000 doses of its pediatric pentavalent vaccine Shan5 to support immunization of children in India
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.