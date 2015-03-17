March 17 BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue 14.385 million euros on previous year's level

* FY 2014 result before transfer of profit (adjusted) up by 5 pct to 3,114 thousand euros (previous year: 2,976 thousand euros)

* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities up by 4 pct to 3,790 thousand euros (previous year: 3,631 thousand euros)

* For 2015, expects steady revenue from 14.2 million euros to 14.5 million euros and a profit from ordinary activities between 3.2 million euros and 3.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)