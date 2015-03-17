BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
March 17 BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue 14.385 million euros on previous year's level
* FY 2014 result before transfer of profit (adjusted) up by 5 pct to 3,114 thousand euros (previous year: 2,976 thousand euros)
* FY 2014 profit from ordinary activities up by 4 pct to 3,790 thousand euros (previous year: 3,631 thousand euros)
* For 2015, expects steady revenue from 14.2 million euros to 14.5 million euros and a profit from ordinary activities between 3.2 million euros and 3.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017