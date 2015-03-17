BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17 French Connection Group Plc
* FY group revenue of £178.5m, down 5.8 pct
* Reduced FY underlying operating loss of £(0.8)m (2014: loss £(4.4)m), in line with market expectation
* Board has decided that no dividend shall be paid for year
* Composite gross margin was slightly reduced at 46.7% (2014: 47.6%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r17CEi] Further company coverage: