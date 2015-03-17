BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17 Mekonomen AB
* Says CEO Hakan Lundstedt to leave the company
* Lundstedt will take up the same position at Synsam
* Will remain at Mekonomen during the period of notice
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co