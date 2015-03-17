BRIEF-Gannett sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Says is preparing to issue convertible capital securities of an estimated 10 million euros ($10.59 million), but not more than 12 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FalconStor announces it expects trading of its common stock will be moved from nasdaq to OTC Market Group's OTCQX Marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: