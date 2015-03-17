BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Bioinvent International
* Says plans to start clinical development of TB-403 for pediatric cancer
* Issues a phase I/IIa program with TB-403 for patients with Medulloblastoma
* Says will run project with Belgium's ThromboGenics NV Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.