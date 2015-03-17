BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Cantargia AB :
* First day of trading in Cantargia shares and option rights on Nasdaq First North Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.