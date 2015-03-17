BRIEF-STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27
* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
March 17 Provident Financial Plc
* Intention to issue bonds
* Intends to proceed with an offer of sterling retail bonds with an expected maturity of between 8 and 10 yrs and an expected coupon of between 5 pct and 5.25 pct
* Offer is expected to occur in coming weeks
* Minimum application size is expected to be 2,000 pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.