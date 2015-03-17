March 17 Provident Financial Plc

* Intention to issue bonds

* Intends to proceed with an offer of sterling retail bonds with an expected maturity of between 8 and 10 yrs and an expected coupon of between 5 pct and 5.25 pct

* Offer is expected to occur in coming weeks

* Minimum application size is expected to be 2,000 pounds