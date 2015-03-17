BRIEF-STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27
* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
March 17 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA bans former Rabobank trader, Paul Robson, following libor fraud conviction
* This is FCA's first public action against a trader for manipulating libor submissions (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* STATE NATIONAL COMPANIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.