BRIEF-Intrexon posts Q1 revenue $53.7 million
* Intrexon Corp - Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.26
March 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* GSK announces start of phase III programme to evaluate retosiban for spontaneous preterm labour
* First study in retosiban phase III programme is designed to demonstrate efficacy and safety of retosiban in women with spontaneous preterm labour Further company coverage:
* Nanthealth reports 16% increase in 2017 first quarter total net revenue; saas revenue rose 11% and gps adoption continues to climb