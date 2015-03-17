BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
March 17 Softing AG :
* FY 2014 revenue of 74.5 million euros ($79 million); (previous year: 52.6 million euros)
* To propose payment of a cash dividend of 0.25 euros per share
* Expects for FY 2015 a further increase in revenue and EBITDA
* IDENTIV INC - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $7 MILLION