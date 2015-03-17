March 17 Softing AG :

* FY 2014 revenue of 74.5 million euros ($79 million); (previous year: 52.6 million euros)

* To propose payment of a cash dividend of 0.25 euros per share

* Expects for FY 2015 a further increase in revenue and EBITDA