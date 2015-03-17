RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 SVG Capital Plc :
* Full realisation of Hugo Boss
* Red & Black Lux S.À R.L. controlled by Permira IV funds has today realised its remaining holding in Hugo Boss
* Expects to receive proceeds of about 78 mln stg from this sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.