RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 LSR Group :
* FY 2014 sales revenue increased by 53 pct to 92.35 billion roubles ($1.49 billion)
* FY 2014 EBITDA increased by 84 pct to 21.59 billion roubles
* FY 2014 net debt decreased 93% to 2.09 billion roubles versus 28.16 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 total comprehensive income 9.72 billion roubles versus 3.38 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.8280 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.