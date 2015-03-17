BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017
March 17 Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb von Elektronischen Systemen :
* FY 2014 revenue up by 6.3 percent to 155.9 million euros ($165 million)
* FY EBIT up to 11.4 million euros
* Will recommend at annual shareholders' meeting that a cash dividend of 0.90 euros be disbursed
* Order backlog as of FY end increased by 10 percent to 98.5 million euros
* FY new orders came to 160.3 million euros, remaining on about same level as last year's 159.0 million euros
* IDENTIV INC - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $7 MILLION