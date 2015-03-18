March 18 Tecan Group AG :
* FY order entry of 417.4 million Swiss francs (2013: 386.1
million francs)
* FY EBIT of 57.2 million Swiss francs ($57 million); (2013:
54.8 million Swiss francs)
* FY sales of 399.5 million Swiss francs (2013: 388.3
million Swiss francs)
* FY full-year net profit of 40.2 million Swiss francs
(2013: 45.7 million Swiss francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share proposed
* 2015 - full-year sales are forecast to increase with a
double-digit rate in local currencies
* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin to expand by more than 100 basis
points
