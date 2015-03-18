BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 18 Vaisala Oyj :
* Signed a $5.8 million contract with U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) to deliver Vaisala Sigmet Digital Receiver and Signal Processors, RVP901
* This order is part of the frame contract with total value of $9.0 million
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.