March 18 Vaisala Oyj :

* Signed a $5.8 million contract with U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) to deliver Vaisala Sigmet Digital Receiver and Signal Processors, RVP901

* This order is part of the frame contract with total value of $9.0 million

