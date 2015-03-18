March 18 Cancom
* Aims to continue growing, organically and via m&a, its two
operating segments faster than the overall it market
* Sees 2015 sales, gross profit up y/y
* Acquisition-Based growth to ease in both operating
segments in 2015 compared with 2014
* There are takeover targets, but many of them are not
sufficiently interesting in terms of price
* Sees 2015 organic growth at rate comparable to 2014,
acquisition-based growth at similar rate
* Sees 2015 EBITDA up y/y, growth faster than organic sales
increase
Source text: bit.ly/1BOZJT5
Further company coverage: