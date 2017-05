March 18 Catena AB :

* Says acquires and builds in Katrineholm

* Has agreed with Katrineholm Municipality to acquire the municipality's stake, 49 percent, of the jointly owned company, Logistikposition Katrineholm AB

* Says purchase price amounts to 6 million Swedish crowns ($693,706)

* Says Logistikposition Katrineholm AB owns properties Sothönan 3 and 19 in Katrineholm