BRIEF-Envestnet reports Q1 revenue $157.8 million
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million
March 17 Procad SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 49.9 million zlotys ($12.8 million) versus 46.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 2.3 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9127 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 Several French news companies, including Le Monde and Le Figaro, said their websites went temporarily offline on Wednesday because a company that helps speed delivery of their content was hit by a cyber attack.