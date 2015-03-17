BRIEF-Trovagene announces Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Trovagene announces first quarter 2017 company highlights and financial results
March 17 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Announces the creation of a joint laboratory Inserm-Quantum Genomics at the College de France with the support of the National Research Agency (ANR)
* National Research Agency (ANR) will pay subsidy of 300,000 euros ($317,760) for three years
* Biospecifics Technologies Corp. reports first quarter 2017 financial results