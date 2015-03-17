BRIEF-Envestnet reports Q1 revenue $157.8 million
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million
March 17 NRJ Group SA :
* FY net income group share 9.3 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 19.8 million euros previous year
* Will propose to the general shareholders' meeting that no dividend is paid for fiscal year 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1MJWXBH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 10 Several French news companies, including Le Monde and Le Figaro, said their websites went temporarily offline on Wednesday because a company that helps speed delivery of their content was hit by a cyber attack.