March 18 Elmos Semiconductor AG :
* Sales for full year went up 10.8 percent to 209.5 million
euros ($222 million)
* FY EBIT was raised considerably by 77.9 percent to 22.6
million euros; (2013: 12.7 million euros)
* FY consolidated net income climbed to 18.3 million euros,
equivalent to EPS of 0.94 euros (2013: 9.4 million euros and
0.49 euros)
* For current fiscal year 2015 expects a sales growth in mid
single-digit percentage range
* Sees slightly better EBIT margin in 2015 compared to 2014
* Dividend proposal of 0.33 euros per share (previous year:
0.25 euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)