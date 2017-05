March 18 Citycon Oyj :

* The Iso Omena shopping centre and the connected Matinkylä Metro station have reached their rooftop height

* Says first phase of Iso Omena's extensive extension will be completed in Aug. 2016

* Says shopping centre will be fully completed in 2018

* Says is investing about 250 million ($265 million) in Iso Omena expansion project Source text for Eikon:

