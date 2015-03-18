March 18 Grobina AS :
* Announces restructuring project with Citadele Banka aimed
at restoring long-term loans and repayment schedule
* According to project terms Grobina is to repay Citadele
Banka 800,000 euros ($848,560)consisting of accrued interest and
part of principal amount of loan till March 31
* It is to ensure reducing payable amount to Citadele Banka
of 2.34 million euros till March 31
* Says has entered into a preliminary agreement with KS
FLYCap Investment Fund I AIF for additional long-term loan of 1
million euros
* Citadele banka confirmed that fulfilling conditions in
draft restructuring, it is ready to enter into agreement on loan
repayment, thus withdrawing announced real estate auctions
