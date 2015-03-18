BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 18 Arm Holdings Plc
* Cadence Design Systems and ARM Holdings announce strategic IP interoperability agreement Source text: bit.ly/1xxQK4R Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.