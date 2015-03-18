March 18 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

* Intends to tap its corporate bond 2014/2019

* To tap its corporate bond by a further up to 50 million euros ($53.16 million) to a total of up to 100 million euros

* Intends to tap its corporate bond in form of a private placement to qualified institutional investors in Federal Republic of Germany and certain other countries

* Additional notes would be issued at same bond terms & conditions