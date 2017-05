March 18 FFP S.A. :

* FY consolidated net income group share 308 million euros ($328.30 million) versus loss of 1.06 billion euros last year

* At Dec. 31, 2014, net asset value per share was 94.6 euros as opposed to 78.4 euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* Has decided to propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per share of which 1.20 euro of ordinary dividend and 0.80 euro of special dividend ($1 = 0.9382 euros)