BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :
* FY net loss 101.6 million euros ($109.5 million) versus loss of 12.1 million euros year ago
* FY underlying EBIT down 1.7 million euros on 2013 (- 13.7 million euros) to - 15.4 million euros
* Prospects 2015 more positive than 2014 although no convincing recovery in shoe market yet
* No pronouncements will be made as to sales or earnings in 2015
* Operating EBIT in H1 2015 is expected to be negative as usual, due to seasonal influences in fashion
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)