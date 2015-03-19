BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Redan SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 504.0 million zlotys ($131.2 million) versus 468.9 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating profit 12.4 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 5.6 million zlotys versus 3.0 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8408 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)