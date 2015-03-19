BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Datatec Ltd
* Year-end trading update
* Expects group to achieve revenues of approximately $6.4 billion (2014: $5.69 billion) and underlying EPS* of between 41 - 43 US cents (2014: 35.7 US cents) for FY15.
* Expects to maintain its final distribution to shareholders at 9 US cents (2014: 9 US cents)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million