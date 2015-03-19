BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 INVL Technology AB :
* Says proposes to increase its share capital by additionally issuing 13,885,286 ordinary shares of 0.29 euros par value each
* Says its share capital will be increased from 1.78 million euros ($1.92 million) to 5.8 million euros
* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 1.56 euros and payment for the shares is by cash contributions Source text: bit.ly/1EtHEIQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: