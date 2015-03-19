March 19 Haikui Seafood AG :

* FY year-on-year revenue increase of 2.9 pct to 121.1 million euros ($129.8 million)

* FY EBIT dropped by 12.7 pct to 13.9 million euros (2013: 15.9 million euros)

* For 2015 expects its gross margin and EBIT margin to decline compared to 2014 levels

* Expects company to remain on its path of revenue growth in 2015