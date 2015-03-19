BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Haikui Seafood AG :
* FY year-on-year revenue increase of 2.9 pct to 121.1 million euros ($129.8 million)
* FY EBIT dropped by 12.7 pct to 13.9 million euros (2013: 15.9 million euros)
* For 2015 expects its gross margin and EBIT margin to decline compared to 2014 levels
* Expects company to remain on its path of revenue growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)