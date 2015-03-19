March 19 Bank Saint Petersburg :

* FY 2014 net interest income increased by 38.4 pct compared with FY 2013 and amounted to 18.5 billion roubles ($309.34 million)

* Says net interest margin for FY 2014 increased by 56 bp and amounted to 4.4 pct

* FY 2014 net fee and commission income of 3.7 billion roubles increased by 38.9 pct versus FY 2013

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 4.8 billion roubles, down 28.4 pct versus FY 2013

* Says at Jan. 1, 2015 rate of provisions for loan impairment decreased to 8.3 pct (9.4 pct as at Jan. 1, 2014)

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 total Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.16 pct versus 10.84 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013

* As at Dec. 31, 2014 bank's total capital adequacy ratio of 13.32 pct versus 14.31 pct as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1FHeEkR, bit.ly/1AIs7n6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.8050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)