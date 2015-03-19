BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* Announces proposed acquisition of CIMPA SAS, an Airbus Group NV subsidiary specialising in product lifecycle management
* CIMPA could be included in Sopra Steria Group`s consolidation scope during 2nd half of 2015
* Acquisition price has not been made public
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: