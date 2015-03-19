March 19 Esperite N.V. :
* Acquires InKaryo, a United States-based start-up
specialised in bioinformatics for genetic diagnostics and
molecular cytogenetic tests
* Pursuant to transaction, Esperite (ESP) will acquire
InKaryo shares at a purchase price of $260,000, and assume its
obligations under its 2-year 6 pct $280,000 convertible bond due
May 2015
* Except for a small $40,000 cash payment on completion, ESP
is entitled to pay purchase price in shares
* If it elects to do so, sellers collectively will receive
73,530 new ESP shares
* ESP is entitled to convert convertible bond in ESP shares
at a conversion price of 2.99 euros ($3)
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
