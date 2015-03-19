BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Skistar
* Q2 net sales sek 1 086 million (985)
* Q2 income after tax 398 million (358)
* Says bookings for the rest of the season up 12 percent from a year ago Further company coverage:
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)