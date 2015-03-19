BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Bordeaux Metropole awards two new markets to Plastic Omnium Environment
* First market involves supply of more than 140,000 wheeled waste collection containers for collection of household waste and selective recycling of waste
* Second market is maintenance of waste equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)