BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte AG :
* To propose dividend of 0.06 euros per share
* FY EBIT of 330,000 euros ($352,539) versus 341,000 euros year ago
* FY turnover is slightly higher than the previous year at around 16.3 million euros
* FY EBITDA 1.714 million euros versus 1.772 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)