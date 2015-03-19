BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Altia Consultores SA :
* Expects FY 2014 net profit 4.5 million euros ($4.83 million) versus estimated 3.3 million euros
* FY 2014 EBITDA 7.2 million euros versus estimated 6.1 million euros
* FY revenue at 54.1 million euros versus estimated 49.4 million euros
* Says to maintain its business plan for 2015
* To propose FY 2014 total gross dividend of 1.1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1xieAqy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: