BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
March 19 Aktia Bank Plc :
* Says financial objectives up until 2018 -- to improve cost-to-income ratio by at least 10 per cent (2014: 0.71)
* Current dividend policy of 40-60 per cent of profit is amended to 50 per cent of profit at a minimum.
* Says financial objectives up until 2018 to have a core tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) of 15 per cent at a minimum (2014: approx. 19 per cent calculated according to irba)
* Says financial objectives up until 2018 to improve return on equity (ROE) to at least 9 per cent (2014: 8.3 per cent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.