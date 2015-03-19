BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Art & Business Magazine SA :
* Andre Rosberg raises stake in company to 32.08 percent from 18.95 percent
* Andre Rosberg purchased 680,000 dematerialized shares and 896,000 materialized shares of nominal value 0.1 zlotys each
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million