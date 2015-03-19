BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Mega Sonic SA :
* Gets order for delivery of industrial tablets to Koleje Mazowieckie - KM Sp. z o.o., worth 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million) net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8810 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: